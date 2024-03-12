Ascot U.S. Selects Guidewire to Modernize Claims IT Operations

Ascot U.S. and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Ascot U.S. selected Guidewire ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud to power its claims business, simplify IT operations, adapt quickly to changing market demands, and enhance the value delivered to its brokers and policyholders. The company also selected Guidewire Canvas to optimize catastrophe management.

Ascot U.S. Chief Claims Officer Marina Barg said, "Ascot U.S. is delighted to partner with Guidewire to assist our claims teams in providing continued exceptional service to our customers and in meeting the needs of our client-, risk-, and tech-centric brand and business strategy. This partnership ensures that we will continue to use the best technology available to make the claims handling process more efficient from workflow and data perspectives, and to leverage Guidewire’s expertise in keeping up with the latest in claims handling capabilities.”

"We selected ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud because Guidewire has the modern, resilient, scalable, and secure platform and market leadership, product maturity, and track record of successful implementation projects that we were looking for,” said Ascot Group Chief Information Officer Owen Williams. "By leveraging Guidewire Cloud, we will be able to transfer system maintenance to Guidewire and stay current on their latest technology and innovations.”

Guidewire Chief Sales Officer David Laker said, "We are pleased that Ascot U.S. has entrusted Guidewire to transform its claims operations and advance its mission of offering clients the utmost financial security while delivering bespoke products and world-class service ? pre- and post-claims.”

Ascot U.S. also selected SmartCOMM™ from Smart Communications for customer communications management. Guidewire is a reseller of Smart Communications, a Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution member.

About Ascot U.S.

Ascot Insurance is a leading specialty risk-assumption organization, providing a wide range of insurance products and services to businesses and individuals around the world. Ascot’s insurance products are issued by insurance company affiliates within the Ascot Group, each of which is rated A (Excellent) by AM Best Company.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ?We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 540 insurers in 40 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with more than 1,600 successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

