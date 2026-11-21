The semiconductor world is currently split between the machines that build chips and the designs that power them. Is ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) or Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) the better play for your portfolio?

ASML holds a virtual monopoly on the advanced lithography machinery required to print the world's most sophisticated microchips. Meanwhile, Broadcom has evolved into a powerhouse of networking components and enterprise software. Both companies are critical to the tech supply chain, but they offer distinct paths for investors seeking exposure to high-end silicon.

ASML manufactures lithography systems, which are massive machines that use light to print intricate patterns onto silicon wafers. It provides the essential hardware for every major chipmaker to produce smaller, faster, and more efficient processors. Because its technology is unique, it serves as a critical gatekeeper for the entire high-end semiconductor market.

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