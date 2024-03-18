|
18.03.2024 12:20:57
AstraZeneca To Expand Savings Programs For US Inhaled Respiratory Portfolio
(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) said it will expand the savings programs for entire US inhaled respiratory portfolio. The company said, starting June 1, 2024, eligible patients will pay no more than $35 per month for all AstraZeneca US inhaled respiratory medicines, including: AIRSUPRA; BEVESPI AEROSPHERE; BREZTRI AEROSPHERE; and SYMBICORT. AstraZeneca noted that it substantially reduced the list price of SYMBICORTon January 1, 2024.
Pascal Soriot, CEO, AstraZeneca, said: "We remain dedicated to addressing the need for affordability of our medicines, but the system is complex and we cannot do it alone. It is critical that Congress bring together key stakeholders to help reform the healthcare system so patients can afford the medicines they need, not just today, but for the future."
