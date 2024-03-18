18.03.2024 12:20:57

AstraZeneca To Expand Savings Programs For US Inhaled Respiratory Portfolio

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) said it will expand the savings programs for entire US inhaled respiratory portfolio. The company said, starting June 1, 2024, eligible patients will pay no more than $35 per month for all AstraZeneca US inhaled respiratory medicines, including: AIRSUPRA; BEVESPI AEROSPHERE; BREZTRI AEROSPHERE; and SYMBICORT. AstraZeneca noted that it substantially reduced the list price of SYMBICORTon January 1, 2024.

Pascal Soriot, CEO, AstraZeneca, said: "We remain dedicated to addressing the need for affordability of our medicines, but the system is complex and we cannot do it alone. It is critical that Congress bring together key stakeholders to help reform the healthcare system so patients can afford the medicines they need, not just today, but for the future."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AstraZeneca PLC (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu AstraZeneca PLC (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AstraZeneca PLC (spons. ADRs) 60,00 -0,83% AstraZeneca PLC (spons. ADRs)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinsentscheid der Fed voraus: ATX auf Richtungssuche -- DAX kaum bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich im Mittwochshandel unentschlossen, während der deutsche Leitindex um die Nulllinie tendiert. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes standen zur Wochenmitte im Plus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen