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27.05.2026 17:38:45
Astrotech Shares Skyrocket 314% After Launching Lunar Resource And Quantum Computing Initiative
(RTTNews) - Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) shares surged 313.77 percent to $10.22, up $7.75 on Wednesday, after the company unveiled a strategic initiative focused on lunar resource development, Moon-based industrial infrastructure, and future quantum computing applications.
The stock is currently trading at $10.22, compared with a previous close of $2.47 on the Nasdaq. It opened at $7.41 and traded between $6.17 and $10.58 during the session, with volume soaring to 64.28 million shares, far above the average daily volume of 2.12 million shares.
Astrotech Corporation said its board approved plans to evaluate opportunities tied to NASA's Artemis Program, the Commercial Lunar Payload Services program, and emerging lunar transportation systems. The initiative will focus on several potential lunar resources and technologies, including silicon and silicon-28 for semiconductor and quantum computing applications, helium-3 for quantum cooling systems, platinum group metals, and water ice for future fuel and life-support infrastructure.
Astrotech shares have traded between $1.92 and $10.58 over the past 52 weeks.
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