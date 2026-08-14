Aurora Mobile Inks 3-Year AI Collaboration MoU With Exabytes

(RTTNews) - Aurora Mobile Ltd. (JG), a provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services, announced Friday that it has signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Exabytes, Southeast Asias leading AI-driven digital solutions provider.

The collaboration will explore opportunities involving Aurora Mobiles AI-first customer engagement platform EngageLab and enterprise-grade AI agent platform GPTBots.ai.

The partnership aims to build a comprehensive technology ecosystem for businesses across Southeast Asia by combining Exabytes' cloud infrastructure and localized managed services with Aurora Mobile's AI workflow automation and omnichannel delivery capabilities.

The agreement marks the beginning of a strategic collaboration to support Exabytes' goal of empowering one million businesses with AI by 2030.

Aurora Mobile will bring its enterprise-grade AI architecture to the region. Through this alliance, Exabytes plans to explore integrating Aurora Mobile's AI capabilities across its business network, with the goal of enabling more efficient, AI-driven operations.