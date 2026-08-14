Aurora Mobile Aktie
WKN DE: A2JQ4H / ISIN: US0518571007
|
14.08.2026 13:41:08
Aurora Mobile Inks 3-Year AI Collaboration MoU With Exabytes
(RTTNews) - Aurora Mobile Ltd. (JG), a provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services, announced Friday that it has signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Exabytes, Southeast Asias leading AI-driven digital solutions provider.
The collaboration will explore opportunities involving Aurora Mobiles AI-first customer engagement platform EngageLab and enterprise-grade AI agent platform GPTBots.ai.
The partnership aims to build a comprehensive technology ecosystem for businesses across Southeast Asia by combining Exabytes' cloud infrastructure and localized managed services with Aurora Mobile's AI workflow automation and omnichannel delivery capabilities.
The agreement marks the beginning of a strategic collaboration to support Exabytes' goal of empowering one million businesses with AI by 2030.
Aurora Mobile will bring its enterprise-grade AI architecture to the region. Through this alliance, Exabytes plans to explore integrating Aurora Mobile's AI capabilities across its business network, with the goal of enabling more efficient, AI-driven operations.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Aurora Mobile Ltd (A) (spons. ADRs)
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Aurora Mobile Ltd (A) (spons. ADRs)
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- US-Börsen zur Schlussglocke in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Gewinne. An der Wall Street ging es etwas runter. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.