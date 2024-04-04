04.04.2024 09:30:06

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS Appoints Dr. Mohamed Chemloul as Group Chief Technology Officer


Vienna, 4th April 2024AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG (ACAG) announced Dr. Mohamed Chemloul has joined the company as Group Chief Technology Officer beginning of March.

In his position as new Group Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Dr. Chemloul is responsible for all technology solutions of the Group, including the development and implementation of technology strategies that align with the overall business objectives in close collaboration with the commercial teams.

Dr. Chemloul is an executive leader with expertise in the high-tech industry, specializing in consumer electronics and semiconductors. He brings a background of Secure payment solutions, eGovernment, IoT and digital online services. He has worked for numerous companies including his role as an executive at NXP Semiconductors, where he led globally the Digital Go to Market, elevated CX, and managed Secure software R&D. Prior, he led Philips Consumer Electronics, architecture and solutions for digital video products and also conducted research in X-ray vision at the Austrian Academy of Science.

Our Group CEO, Manolis Kontos said: "We warmly welcome Dr. Mohamed Chemloul, who joins our management team to take over the very important part of our Group's technological innovation. We are confident that the knowledge and extensive experience he brings with him will contribute significantly to creating added value for the company, reinforcing our ambitious growth plans."
ABOUT AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG is a Technology company that draws upon more than 130 years of experience and innovation in the fields of information management, printing and communications, to provide customer experiences totally imbued in transparency and security.  The company offers a complementary portfolio of products and services in payment solutions, identification, smart cards, personalization, digitization and secure data management for the Financial, Government, and the general Private sectors, through a workforce of 2,700 people internationally and is listed on the Athens and Vienna Stock Exchanges (ACAG).

 

Contact Person:  Theoni Dimopoulou, Group Corporate Communications & Marketing Manager
Tel.:  T: +43 (1) 61065 - 355
E-Mail:  t.dimopoulou@austriacard.com
Website:  www.austriacard.com
Symbol:  ACAG
ISIN:  AT0000A325L0
Stock Exchanges:  Vienna Prime Market, Athens Main Market

 



