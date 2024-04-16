Automate Claims Processes with Claimatic’s New Guidewire Cloud Integration

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) and Claimatic announced that Claimatic’s new Ready for Guidewire validated accelerator is now available to ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud users in the Guidewire Marketplace.

Designed to be managed by business users with no coding required, Claimatic enables insurers to automate their claim segmentation, triage, and assignment from First Notice of Loss (FNOL). Insurers can set unlimited custom parameters to nimbly manage claims assignments, allowing for strategic use of available resources with reduced complexity. Claimatic’s integration enables ClaimCenter FNOL data to move from ClaimCenter to Claimatic and Claimatic’s optimal claims assignment to move from Claimatic back to ClaimCenter.

With the Claimatic Accelerator for Claims Segmentation, Triage, & Assignment, insurers can:

Save time and effort through the automatic data transfer between ClaimCenter and Claimatic;

Dispatch claims assignments in seconds, reducing cycle times and improving customer experience; and

Optimize workforce efficiency and customer satisfaction with assignments tailored to the insurance professional’s skill set and available capacity.

In addition to daily volume, Claimatic’s accelerator helps insurers quickly adapt to claims surges, like those driven by catastrophic (CAT) events, in real-time. The automated claims processing and data transfer capabilities help insurers avoid employee burnout and effectively manage their fluctuating workforce during these CAT events.

"Claimatic’s integration for ClaimCenter brings together two best-in-class, cloud-native technologies to simplify implementation for insurers,” said Larry Cochran, Chief Executive Officer, Claimatic. "Claimatic’s ability to quickly and easily modify claims segmentation, triage, and assignment without coding or complex configuration empowers the business to optimize productivity across blended workforces for all lines of business.”

"Congratulations to Claimatic on the release of its new ClaimCenter integration,” said Will Murphy, Vice President, Global Technology Alliances, Guidewire. "Claimatic’s technology delivers accurate, fast claims triage and assignment that can enhance operational efficiency and improve claims outcomes for both insurers and claimants.”

About Claimatic

Built for the needs of the insurance industry, Claimatic enhances the way insurers do business. Their software boasts simple setup and robust APIs to operationalize FNOL data.

To learn more about Claimatic’s patented decision software that automatically triages the right resources in seconds visit claimatic.com.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire’s solution ecosystem is the largest in the P&C industry, with over 205 solution partners providing over 250 integrations in the Guidewire Marketplace. Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 540 insurers in 40 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with more than 1,600 successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

