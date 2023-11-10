Automate Insurance Sales Authorizations with Guidewire and Vertafore’s New Guidewire Marketplace App

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) and Vertafore® announce Sircon® for Guidewire–the new Built by Guidewire Vertafore app–is now available to PolicyCenter Cloud users in Guidewire Marketplace. Built by Guidewire apps are standardized integration solutions, pre-built and managed by Guidewire, that speed the delivery and maintenance of common integrations.

Purpose-built for the insurance industry, the Sircon for Guidewire app accesses Vertafore’s Sircon for Carriers product suite to automatically verify compliance authorization for every quote, sell and bind operation originating within PolicyCenter Cloud. This verification ensures that producers are authorized to sell a quoted policy, helping insurers avoid compliance-related delays and errors. With this pre-built, turnkey solution, insurers avoid having to invest resources into developing an in-house solution.

With the Sircon for Guidewire app, insurers can:

Enhance efficiency without sacrificing critical compliance steps;

Provide a streamlined experience for agents, strengthening the insurer/agent relationship and increasing agent satisfaction; and

Reduce their compliance risk.

Built by Guidewire leverages Integration Framework for Guidewire Cloud, which enables developers to implement integrations between InsuranceSuite and third-party apps using multiple APIs, messaging systems, or protocols. The app can be delivered, updated, and maintained by Guidewire via a services agreement if desired.

"With our technology, insurers are able to automate a step in the compliance process, ensuring all valid submissions are authorized without any effort from the insurer,” said Kelly Maheu, VP of Industry Solutions, Vertafore. "This provides peace of mind for insurers that all submissions will be compliant. It also helps to keep their agent representatives satisfied and motivated to sell the insurers’ policies.”

"We celebrate the release of Vertafore’s new Built by Guidewire Sircon app,” said Will Murphy, Vice President, Global Technology Alliances, Guidewire. "Vertafore’s technology answers a very specific need in the insurance industry, streamlining insurance sale authorizations and improving the experience for insurers, agents, and customers alike.”

Vertafore is a Silver level sponsor of Guidewire Connections 2023. For more information on the integration, visit the Vertafore booth (S12) at Connections.

About Vertafore

As North America’s InsurTech leader for more than 50 years, Vertafore is modernizing and simplifying the insurance life cycle so that our customers can focus on what matters most. Vertafore’s solutions provide end-to-end connectivity across the distribution channel, improve the client and agent experience, unlock the power of data, and streamline essential workflows to drive efficiency, productivity, and profitability for independent agencies, MGAs and carriers. For more information about Vertafore, visit www.vertafore.com.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Built by Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect is designed to help Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance companies revolutionize their operations by connecting them with the largest peer network in the industry. Built by Guidewire apps are standardized integration solutions, pre-built and managed by Guidewire that speed the delivery and maintenance of common integrations. These integrations are kept current with the latest product and vendor releases and leverage Guidewire's Integration Framework and latest third-party technologies, fully aligned with Guidewire Cloud Standards. Where available, under an optional services agreement, Guidewire can provision, configure, parameterize, maintain, and perform annual upgrades of the integrations for customers.

Today, insurers can access over 215 integrations developed for the Guidewire Marketplace that have been validated for security, quality, and compatibility. The Guidewire Marketplace comprises an ecosystem of powerful yet user-friendly solutions that scale for improved customer experiences.

For more information, please visit the Guidewire Marketplace.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 540 insurers in 40 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with more than 1,600 successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

