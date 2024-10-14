AWS Ecosystem Fuels Digitalization Across Asia Pacific

The digital transformation of industries in Asia Pacific is increasing cloud adoption and demand for professional and managed services related to AWS, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ AWS Ecosystem Partners report for Asia Pacific finds that rapid economic growth has led to rising investments in efficient and scalable business solutions, often based on cloud services and technologies. AWS has expanded throughout the region, spawning an ecosystem of providers that understand local markets’ technological maturity and business and regulatory requirements.

"Asia Pacific is a model of rapid learning and innovation at scale,” said Michael Gale, partner and regional leader, ISG Asia Pacific. "Its massive talent pool continues to support large-scale adoption of cloud services and cloud-native technologies.”

Digitalization and cloud migration are accelerating in manufacturing, finance, healthcare and other industries, including the public sector, ISG says. Companies are no longer using the cloud solely to cut costs but also to modernize IT and business functions. This trend is increasing adoption of managed services, serverless technology, analytics and AI.

Enterprises are using AWS as they modernize legacy systems by migrating to microservices architectures and containerized environments, the report says. Many are adopting automation and DevOps practices, including continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD), to streamline their AWS operations. Demand for industry-specific AWS expertise in the region is rising.

The cloud is also shaping enterprise strategies around SAP, which has a major presence in Asia Pacific, including in manufacturing, financial services and the public sector, ISG says. Organizations are quickly moving their SAP applications to cloud platforms, especially AWS. Though SAP’s RISE with SAP initiative encourages integration with hyperscale cloud providers and offers the benefits of a full AWS suite, many enterprises are choosing a hybrid approach that keeps crucial SAP functions on premises, the report says.

The growth of the region’s AWS ecosystem is taking place against a backdrop of increasing hybrid cloud and multi-cloud adoption, ISG says. Companies want to realize the benefits of different platforms and avoid vendor lock-in. Cloud spending is also a rising concern, so clients are choosing AWS managed services providers with strong FinOps capabilities.

"Enterprise cloud costs can escalate quickly without proper visibility and controls,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Leading AWS managed service providers help clients identify and cut out inefficiencies.”

The report also examines other trends affecting the AWS ecosystem in Asia Pacific, including a growing emphasis on sustainable cloud operations and providers’ increasing use of profit-sharing models for outcome-based pricing.

For more insights into challenges relevant to the AWS ecosystem in Asia Pacific, including vulnerability to external threats, difficulties in cost management and delivering carbon-efficient and sustainable offerings, plus ISG’s advice for overcoming them, see the ISG Provider Lens™ Focal Points briefing here.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ AWS Ecosystem Partners report for Asia Pacific evaluates the capabilities of 33 providers across four quadrants: AWS Professional Services, AWS Managed Services, AWS Data Analytics, AI and ML and AWS SAP Workloads.

The report names Accenture, Cognizant, DXC Technology, HCLTech, TCS and Wipro as Leaders in all four quadrants. It names Capgemini as a Leader in three quadrants. PwC and Tech Mahindra are named as Leaders in two quadrants each, and Deloitte and Infosys are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Kyndryl, Quantiphi, Rackspace Technology and Tech Mahindra are named as Rising Stars — companies with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from DXC Technology.

In the area of customer experience, Persistent Systems is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2024 among AWS ecosystem providers. Persistent Systems earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence™ program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ AWS Ecosystem Partners report for Asia Pacific is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

