Banco Azteca Achieves Massive Cost Savings and Speeds Digital Transformation with UiPath AI and Automation

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation and AI software company, announced today that Banco Azteca is transforming its operations and achieving significant efficiency gains with the strategic implementation of AI and automation from UiPath.

Banco Azteca is one of Mexico's largest financial institutions, and a subsidiary of Grupo Salinas, which offers a comprehensive range of financial services, including savings accounts, loans, credit cards, insurance, and investment options. With an extensive network across Mexico and Central and South America, Banco Azteca serves millions of customers, focusing on financial inclusion and empowering individuals and small businesses. The company’s AI and automation initiative is revolutionizing business operations by transitioning from labor intensive, error-prone manual processes to streamlined, automated workflows.

"The transformation that we have achieved using the UiPath Platform fortifies our competitive edge and underscores our commitment to innovation, setting a new standard for excellence in the financial sector,” said Kathia Barrios, Director of Transformation Operations at Banco Azteca. "We have completely overhauled batch processing, which took many hours to complete, created drastic improvements in processing high quantities of claims, and realized significant operational efficiencies. Our transformation is enhancing customer experiences and employee satisfaction.”

Banco Azteca incorporated AI and ML to tackle more complex tasks and make smarter decisions. Initially, Banco Azteca built 15 automations to establish the foundation of its digital transformation, but quickly realized the full potential of the UiPath Platform within its Center of Excellence and developed more automations to significantly improve customer service. The company now has 190 automations designed to optimize diverse processes. For example, 56% of banking transaction clarifications are now resolved in under 24 hours and response times decreased from an average of 13 to 1 day. Business outcomes include enhanced service delivery, heightened productivity, and increased shareholder value.

"AI and automation are revolutionizing the way we work by empowering businesses to unleash innovation and tackle some of their most time-consuming challenges to help people spend time on more meaningful work,” said Brandon Deer, Go-to-Market Chief Operations Officer and Chief Strategy Officer at UiPath. "The results that Banco Azteca has achieved are truly inspirational not only within the financial services sector, but to any business that is seeking to modernize for the digital age with AI and automation. This kind of success in operations and productivity is immediately beneficial to customers, partners, and employees, all while maintaining security and compliance with strict banking regulations.”

UiPath Insights, which provides unparalleled visibility into process performance and outcomes, is a fundamental pillar of Banco Azteca's success. This, coupled with UiPath Automation Hub, enables the company to identify and prioritize high-impact automation opportunities. Additionally, the UiPath Action Center helps Banco Azteca streamline validation processes, offering a user-friendly interface that accelerates decision-making. The company is also harnessing the power of UiPath Document Understanding to intelligently extract information from structured and unstructured documents, ensuring compliance with stringent banking regulations. For instance, Document Understanding has been instrumental in validating identification documents, a critical requirement for Mexican and international banking standards.

In life insurance claims management, Banco Azteca has processed 18,400 folios and validated 237,000 documents in a single year, leading to a remarkable savings of 7,300 working hours. In their legal department, Banco Azteca has improved processing capacity and generated over two hundred thousand dollars in savings per month. Additionally, the bank’s financial document review process handles 1,300 documents daily, effectively eliminating human errors and averting potential regulatory penalties. The capacity to perform complex, high-volume tasks with unparalleled speed and accuracy has not only boosted productivity by 50% but has also halved the development time of complex bots.

Banco Azteca was also recently honored as a winner of the UiPath AI25 Awards, which recognize companies that are using AI and automation from UiPath to enhance productivity, transform experiences, create substantial ROI, and deliver exceptional business results.

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) develops AI technology that mirrors human intelligence with ever-increasing sophistication, transforming how businesses operate, innovate, and compete. The UiPath Platform™ accelerates the shift toward a new era of agentic automation—one where agents, robots, people, and models integrate seamlessly to enable autonomous processes and smarter decision making. With a focus on security, accuracy, and resiliency, UiPath is committed to shaping a world where AI enhances human potential and revolutionizes industries. For more information, visit www.uipath.com.

