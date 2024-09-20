Barclays Appoints Two New Senior Leaders in Investment Banking for Canada

Barclays today announces the appointments of Greg Petit as Head of Infrastructure, Power and Utilities for Canada, and Ken Davis as Head of Western Canadian Coverage. Mr. Petit will be based in Toronto, will report to Ryan Voegeli, Head of Investment Banking for Canada, and will collaborate closely with Sean Diskin, Head of Power & Utilities for the Americas. Mr. Davis will be based in Calgary, will report to Ryan Voegeli, and will collaborate closely with Mike Cormier, Global Head of the Energy Transition Group. Mr. Petit will start with Barclays in December, and Mr. Davis is expected to start in October.

With close to two decades of Investment Banking experience, Mr. Petit was most recently Head of the Canadian Power, Utilities, and Infrastructure team at BMO Capital Markets covering corporate, sponsor and government clients in subsectors including renewables, conventional power, energy storage, regulated utilities, transmission and other infrastructure asset classes. He brings extensive experience advising a wide range of clients on mergers, acquisitions and divestitures as well as equity and debt financings. Mr. Petit will work closely with the Barclays Infrastructure, Power and Utilities teams across the globe to provide Canadian clients with deep industry expertise and strategic advice.

Also with close to twenty years of Investment Banking experience prior to joining Barclays, Mr. Davis was most recently at Citi, where he was Head of Canadian Natural Resources and Clean Energy Transition within the Investment Banking Division and responsible for driving client coverage and execution in these sectors. Prior to that, Mr. Davis was a long-standing senior member of the Natural Resources Group within the Investment Banking Division of Goldman Sachs. Mr. Davis brings global connectivity to Western Canadian clients through his deep and trusted relationships built on an exceptional track record of advising a wide array of clients on mergers, acquisitions and divestitures as well as equity and debt financings.

"Leveraging Greg and Ken’s deep relationships and extensive knowledge will be hugely complementary to our team in helping Barclays to provide our clients with differentiated and forward-thinking advice,” said Ryan Voegeli, Head of Investment Banking for Canada. "The addition of these two senior hires bolsters the strength of our Canadian Investment Banking business, as we continue to play an important role in driving the overall success of Barclays.”

"Greg and Ken will continue to build on our strong momentum in Canada by deepening our coverage of the infrastructure and energy transition sectors across North America as well as reinforcing our commitment to Western Canadian clients more broadly,” said Geoffrey Belsher, Chairman and Country Chief Executive Officer for Canada. "We are the leading bulge bracket firm in Canada and are committed to delivering best-in-class local coverage and execution capabilities to complement the deep experience of our global teams in these sectors which will only be of increasing importance in the coming decades.”

The appointments of Mr. Petit and Mr. Davis are the latest in a number of important strategic hires for Barclays in Canada, and further demonstrate our continued commitment to investing in the next generation of industry-leading talent. Last month Stephen Stewart joined Barclays as Head of M&A Execution for Canada.

Barclays has served clients in Canada for close to a century and is one of the leading global banks in the country. The Barclays Canada team delivers Investment Banking, Global Markets, and Global Research coverage, providing clients in Canada with seamless access to Barclays’ global network, and extensive in-country opportunities for international clients.

