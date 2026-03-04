04.03.2026 14:56:28

Bay Street May Open On Positive Note

(RTTNews) - Higher U.S. and Canadian futures and firm precious metals prices point to a positive start on Bay Street Wednesday morning. Worries about the potential economic impact of the ongoing tensions in the Middle East may weigh and limit market's upside.

Data from Statistics Canada showed Canadian business labor productivity rose 0.9% quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter of 2025, rebounding from a 1.0% decline in the second quarter, and beating expectations of 0.4% growth. The increase marked the sixth gain in eight quarters.

S&P Global's data on Canada's Composite and Services PMIs for the month of February will be out at 9:30 AM ET.

George Weston Limited (WN.TO) reported that its net earnings available to common shareholders fell to C$280 million or C$0.72 per share in the fourth quarter, from C$664 million or C$1.68 per share a year earlier, primarily reflecting the unfavourable year-over-year impact of a C$388 million fair value adjustment of the Trust Unit liability.

TELUS Corporation (T.TO) and AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) have signed a commercial deal to provide space-based cellular broadband services to the remote locations across Canada.

The Canadian market ended sharply lower on Tuesday, weighed down largely by a sell-off in gold stocks as the price of the precious metal tumbled.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index regained some ground after an early nosedive but still ended the day down 756.33 points or 2.2% at 33,784.94. The index had ended Monday's trading at a record closing high.

Asian stocks slumped on Wednesday as soaring oil and gas prices due to the escalating Middle East conflict spooked markets and fueled demand for safe-haven assets.

The major European markets are up firmly in positive territory today with investors picking up stocks after two successive days of sharp declines.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $0.25 or 0.33% at $74.29 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $76.70 or 1.5% at $5,200.40 an ounce, while Silver futures are gaining $2.377 or 2.85% at $85.850 an ounce.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11:22 Stanley Druckenmiller: Depot-Strategie im Schlussquartal 2025
10:11 4. Quartal 2025: So investierte der Hedgefonds von Paul Singer - Elliott Investment Management - mit Fokus auf Etsy, PepsiCo & Co.
04.03.26 Aktien von Amazon, Apple, Microsoft & Co.: Das änderte Jeremy Grantham in Q4 2025 an seinem Depot
03.03.26 Commerzbank-Portfolio: Diese US-Aktien gehörten im vierten Quartal 2025 zu den größten Positionen
02.03.26 Das Depot von Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025: Käufe, Verkäufe, Umschichtungen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Krieg in Nahost: ATX und DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Donnerstag höher. Der deutsche Leitindex kann ebenfalls zulegen. An den Börsen in Fernost dominierten die positiven Vorzeichen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen