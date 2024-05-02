Becton, Dickinson and Company Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $537 million, or $1.85 per share. This compares with $438 million, or $1.53 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Becton, Dickinson and Company reported adjusted earnings of $3.17 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $5.05 billion from $4.82 billion last year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $537 Mln. vs. $438 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.85 vs. $1.53 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $5.05 Bln vs. $4.82 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.95 to $13.15 Full year revenue guidance: $20.1 to $20.3 Bln