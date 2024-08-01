+++ Einfach erklärt, einfach investieren????? Zertifikate sind interessante Wertpapiere für Anleger:innen, weil … (jetzt weiterlesen) +++-w-
Becton, Dickinson Boosts FY24 Ad, EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, medical technology company Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BDX) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for fiscal 2024, while trimming annual revenue outlook.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $13.05 to $13.15 per share on revenues growth of about 3.7 percent to about $20.1 billion and adjusted revenues between $20.1 billion to $20.2 billion, with organic revenue growth of 5.0 to 5.25 percent.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $12.95 to $13.15 per share on revenues between approximately $20.1 billion to $20.3 billion, with organic revenue growth of 6.1 to 7.7 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $13.04 per share on revenue growth of 4.4 percent to $20.23 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

