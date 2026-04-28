Berkshire Hathaway Aktie
WKN DE: A0YJQ2 / ISIN: US0846707026
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28.04.2026 16:00:00
Berkshire Hathaway Has Survived Every Recession Since It Was Founded -- Here's Why
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) has proven to be one of the most successful investments of all time. A lot of that has to do with the investing prowess of its longtime leader: Warren Buffett.But Berkshire Hathaway isn't a one-trick pony. There are many reasons for its long-term success. And one of them has to do with how the company navigates recessions. Most companies fear a bear market. Berkshire Hathaway, however, often grows stronger during these difficult periods for one reason.Most companies -- indeed, even most investors -- don't grow excited when asset prices fall. Lower stock prices typically mean less capital available overall. Short-term loans may become temporarily more expensive. At worst, accessing capital in general becomes more difficult, if not impossible.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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