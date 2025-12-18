Berkshire Hathaway Aktie
WKN DE: A0YJQ2 / ISIN: US0846707026
|
18.12.2025 19:30:00
Berkshire Hathaway is a Scrooge Stock. Will It Have a Change of Heart and Start Paying Dividends in 2026?
Warren Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), reminds me of Scrooge from The Christmas Carol. It's a miserly company when it comes to returning cash to its shareholders. The conglomerate hasn't paid a dividend since 1967 and hasn't repurchased any of its stock in five straight quarters. As a result, it sat on a record cash position of $381.7 billion at the end of the third quarter. However, Berkshire Hathaway's stinginess could end in 2026 when Buffett steps down as CEO and turns over the reins to Greg Abel. Here's why initiating a dividend payment next year makes sense.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
