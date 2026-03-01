Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
|
01.03.2026 01:31:00
Berkshire Hathaway's Greg Abel Says He Expects Apple Will "Compound Over Decades"
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKB)(NYSE: BRKA) just released its annual letter. And investors were watching closely, as this was the conglomerate's first annual letter from Berkshire CEO Greg Abel, Warren Buffett's successor, who took the helm at the start of 2026. Investors are keen to gauge what Berkshire will look like without Buffett running the show, and the letter gave them a glimpse.Fortunately for Berkshire shareholders -- and investors in the publicly traded companies he called out by name -- Abel had a lot to say in his first shareholder update. While investors often scour the document for clues about what the conglomerate might buy next, the most telling takeaway this year was about what Berkshire won't be selling. Abel indicated investors should expect only "limited activity" in the company's biggest equity holdings, including American Express, Coca-Cola, Moody's, and iPhone maker Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).The underlying message was straightforward: Abel expects these businesses to "compound over decades," he said in the letter.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
