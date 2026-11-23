Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRKA)(NYSE:BRKB) isn't exactly seen as an artificial intelligence (AI) play. But it may have more exposure to this emerging technology than you realize. In fact, the company's large utility and energy operations present opportunities for AI-related investment that are hiding in plain sight. Here's what you need to know and what Berkshire Hathaway could easily do to increase its AI bets.

Berkshire Hathaway is usually classified as a finance business, which isn't a bad place to put it. After all, it has large insurance operations. However, the company is really a massive conglomerate, with businesses including insurance, utilities, energy, manufacturing, housing, and retail, to provide just a short list and high-level view. In Greg Abel's first annual letter as CEO, he reported that the company had 51 non-insurance operating businesses. In a previous letter, former CEO Warren Buffett said the company owned 189 operating businesses. The definition of an operating business is probably responsible for the two different numbers, but either one you pick, the number is huge.

Greg Abel. Image source: Getty Images.

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