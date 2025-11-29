CoreWeave Aktie
WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087
|
29.11.2025 22:15:00
Better Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock: CoreWeave vs. Nebius
CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) and Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) are two companies that have been growing at an incredible pace owing to their business model. These companies are in the business of building data centers capable of running artificial intelligence (AI) workloads and renting them out to hyperscalers, AI companies, or anyone looking to buy dedicated AI data center capacity.Formally known as neocloud companies, both CoreWeave and Nebius have seen incredible jumps in their stock prices this year. While CoreWeave is up 84% since its initial public offering (IPO) in late March this year, Nebius stock has shot up a stunning 231% this year. But if you had to choose from one of these two neocloud stocks for your portfolio right now, which one should it be?Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nebiusmehr Nachrichten
|
24.11.25
|Nebius to present at UBS Global Technology and AI Conference (EQS Group)
|
24.11.25
|RTS-Wert Nebius-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Nebius-Investment von vor 5 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.25
|RTS-Papier Nebius-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Nebius von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.25