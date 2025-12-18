Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
18.12.2025 12:25:00
Better Artificial Intelligence Stock: D-Wave Quantum vs. Alphabet
Artificial intelligence (AI) was a hot sector in 2025, and it looks to remain so in 2026. AI technology could get a further boost in the new year with the rise of quantum computing, which promises more potent computational capabilities than today's supercomputers.Quantum computer company D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) is bringing this tech to the AI arena. Others in the AI space, such as Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), are betting big on artificial intelligence to boost their business.Between the up-and-coming D-Wave and tech titan Alphabet, does one stand out as the superior AI investment? The short answer is yes. Read on to learn which and why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu D-Wave Quantummehr Nachrichten
|
09.12.25
|Quanten-Computing-Sektor: Ankündigung der D-Wave-Nutzerkonferenz beeinflusst die Aktien-Volatilität (finanzen.at)
|
05.12.25
|D-Wave Quantum-Aktie sackt nach Rally ab: Was steckt dahinter? (finanzen.at)
|
04.12.25
|D-Wave Quantum-Aktie legt zu: Unternehmen gründet Einheit für US-Government Deals (finanzen.at)
|
25.11.25
|D-Wave-Aktie beendet Erholungsversuch schon wieder: Insiderverkäufe und Warrant-Deadline verunsichern Anleger (finanzen.at)
|
24.11.25
|D-Wave Quantum-Aktie im Fokus: Warrant-Frist, frisches Kapital und die Risiken für Anleger (finanzen.at)
|
21.11.25
|D-Wave Quantum taumelt: Warrants-Deadline verstreicht (finanzen.at)
|
20.11.25
|D-Wave-Aktie nach Talfahrt erneut im Minus - wichtige Frist abgelaufen (finanzen.at)
|
18.11.25
|Deadline im Nacken: Talfahrt der D-Wave-Aktie vor dem 19. November vorerst gestoppt (finanzen.at)