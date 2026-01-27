Navitas Aktie
WKN DE: A0M77R / ISIN: AU000000NVT2
|
27.01.2026 07:00:00
Better Artificial Intelligence Stock: SoundHound AI vs. Navitas Semiconductor
The booming artificial intelligence (AI) sector offers a variety of stocks to invest in. Two to consider are SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) and Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ: NVTS). These companies give you exposure to different areas of the AI industry.The former specializes in consumer-facing, voice-activated AI and represents a stake in AI software. The latter operates behind the scenes, supplying semiconductor components to the data centers that house AI systems, and would serve as an AI hardware play.Between SoundHound and Navitas, one may prove to be the superior AI investment. To determine which, here's a deeper look into each company.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
