SK hynix Aktie

SK hynix für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JWRE / ISIN: US78392B1070

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18.07.2026 15:20:00

Better Buy: SK Hynix vs. Micron

When Micron (NASDAQ: MU) debuted as a public company in 1984, it wasn't the only U.S. company making DRAM (dynamic random access memory). But in the years that followed, the other domestic chipmakers in that memory niche got out of it. Soon, though South Korea-based competitors remained, Micron was the only company in this space trading on U.S. exchanges.That changed this month.After a secondary listing of American depositary receipts (ADR) on the Nasdaq Exchange on July 10, SK Hynix (NASDAQ: SKHY) is now giving U.S. investors another stock to pick to capitalize on the memory market, a point that is particularly notable given data centers' currently insatiable demand for high bandwidth memory (HBM). With that in mind, should chip stock investors shift their focus to SK Hynix or stay with Micron?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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