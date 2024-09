Better Cloud and AI Stock: IBM vs. Microsoft

Over the past decade, IBM's (NYSE: IBM) stock price rose 10% while Microsoft 's (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock surged 810%. IBM underperformed Microsoft by such a wide margin because it missed the seismic shift toward public cloud services, struggled to grow its revenue, and prioritized cost-cutting strategies and buybacks over smart investments. Microsoft grew a lot faster by shrewdly expanding its cloud, mobile, and AI ecosystems.Microsoft might still seem like a better buy than IBM right now, but the stock of the former actually underperformed the latter over the past 12 months. Microsoft 's stock is up 24%, while IBM's stock advanced 36% as it impressed the bulls with its stabilizing growth.Could IBM continue to outperform Microsoft over the next 12 months?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool