07.09.2024 10:35:00

Better Cloud and AI Stock: IBM vs. Microsoft

Over the past decade, IBM's (NYSE: IBM) stock price rose 10% while Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock surged 810%. IBM underperformed Microsoft by such a wide margin because it missed the seismic shift toward public cloud services, struggled to grow its revenue, and prioritized cost-cutting strategies and buybacks over smart investments. Microsoft grew a lot faster by shrewdly expanding its cloud, mobile, and AI ecosystems.Microsoft might still seem like a better buy than IBM right now, but the stock of the former actually underperformed the latter over the past 12 months. Microsoft's stock is up 24%, while IBM's stock advanced 36% as it impressed the bulls with its stabilizing growth.Could IBM continue to outperform Microsoft over the next 12 months?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

12.08.24 Microsoft Outperform RBC Capital Markets
31.07.24 Microsoft Buy UBS AG
31.07.24 Microsoft Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.07.24 Microsoft Outperform RBC Capital Markets
31.07.24 Microsoft Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
