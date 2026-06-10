Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: ANTHRO / ISIN: NETANTHRO000
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10.06.2026 09:10:00
Better IPO Buy: SpaceX vs Anthropic
This year is turning out to be a big one for initial public offerings, bringing investors exciting new investing opportunities. Artificial intelligence (AI) chip company Cerebras Systems completed the biggest this year -- and now investors are eagerly awaiting the IPOs of SpaceX and Anthropic.The SpaceX operation may happen as soon as Friday, while Anthropic's will be further off -- the AI research lab recently filed confidentially with regulators, but it hasn't yet set a date for its market debut.In any case, it's clear that 2026 could be an important year for investors interested in technology and growth stories. Now, with SpaceX and Anthropic marching toward their market launches, you might wonder: Which of these players is a better IPO buy? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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