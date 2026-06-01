Western Digital Aktie
WKN: 863060 / ISIN: US9581021055
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01.06.2026 16:00:00
Better Memory Chip Stock: Sandisk vs. Micron
Memory chips are a major market opportunity right now. There is huge demand and little supply, so the price of memory chips is soaring. That allows memory chip producers like Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) to cash in on the rise, and both of them have done just that -- and then some.But which is the better stock to buy today? Let's take a look.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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