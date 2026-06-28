Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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28.06.2026 13:04:00
Better Quantum Computing Stock: Alphabet vs. IonQ
Although artificial intelligence (AI) investing steals most of the spotlight, there's another upcoming technology that will drive another investing rush: quantum computing. Quantum computing has the potential to provide several amazing breakthroughs, and the companies that dominate this sector will see major growth and huge returns for investors.This isn't some fly-by-night technology; major tech companies and start-ups alike are trying to bring the best product to market and establish themselves as the go-to quantum computing provider, similar to how Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) did with its graphics processing units (GPUs) in the AI build-out.Two names that often come up in this area are Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and IonQ (NYSE: IONQ). This is a David-and-Goliath matchup, as Alphabet has significant resources, while IonQ is starting from scratch. Still, IonQ has a great product that's turning a lot of heads, but which is the better bet? Let's take a look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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