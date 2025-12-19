IonQ Aktie
WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089
|
19.12.2025 17:14:00
Better Quantum Computing Stock to Buy in 2026: IonQ vs. D-Wave Quantum
Quantum computing is advancing gradually from academic pursuit to early commercialization, and according to the market research firm The Quantum Insider, between now and 2035, the technology could add more than $1 trillion to the world economy.However, progress in this field does not involve just building more qubits. The biggest challenges in quantum computing are associated with reducing errors, correcting errors, and improving reliability, scalability, and deployability. This, of course, must all be done while also controlling costs and managing power usage.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IonQmehr Nachrichten
|
06.11.25
|IonQ-Aktie gewinnt: Quantencomputing-Spezialist überzeugt mit kräftigem Umsatzwachstum (finanzen.at)
|
22.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: IonQ öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
07.08.25
|IonQ-Aktie schwächelt: Quantencomputer-Konzern bleibt tief in der Verlustzone stecken (finanzen.at)
|
06.08.25
|Ausblick: IonQ präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
22.07.25
|Erste Schätzungen: IonQ legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)