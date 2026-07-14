UiPath Aktie
WKN DE: A3CND6 / ISIN: US90364P1057
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15.07.2026 00:05:00
Better Robotics Stock: UiPath or Zebra Technologies
Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) and UiPath (NYSE: PATH) occupy powerful sweet spots in enterprise technology, acting as the foundational layers for corporate automation and robotics. While Zebra handles physical, on-the-ground hardware and data capture, UiPath automates back-office digital workflows.These companies benefit from the rising trend toward automation in industry. A RobCo survey of 400 senior business leaders across sectors, including manufacturing, construction, engineering, and healthcare, found that 95% of U.S. industrial firms plan to introduce new automation over the next three years, with more than half currently testing or planning to use robots in production and back-office processes.Zebra Technologies' stock is up more than 11% this year. Both stocks are trading at around 15 times forward earnings.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu UiPath
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27.05.26
|Ausblick: UiPath präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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13.05.26
|Erste Schätzungen: UiPath stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
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10.03.26
|Ausblick: UiPath zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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24.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: UiPath informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)