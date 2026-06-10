Telecom Aktie
WKN: 882336 / ISIN: NZTELE0001S4
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10.06.2026 14:45:00
Better Telecom Stock: Verizon or Rogers Communications?
Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) and Rogers Communications (NYSE: RCI) are well-connected telecom companies that are on the rebound. So far this year, Verizon's shares are up more than 11%, and Rogers' shares are up less than 1% after climbing more than 42% over the past year.Both companies dominate their countries' wireless business with only a handful of real competitors. Verizon shares the U.S. wireless crown primarily with AT&T and T-Mobile US. Rogers controls the Canadian landscape alongside Bell Mobility and Telus. High barriers to entry safeguard their massive infrastructure investments as they continue to spend big on 5G and 6G networks.Here are two reasons why I like each of these stocks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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