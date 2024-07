Beware, Wegovy -- Pfizer Is Working on a Competitor

Which company is the leader in the burgeoning weight loss drug market? A recent poll found that among the largest drugmakers, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is the one Americans associate most with this therapeutic area.That's a surprising finding: Pfizer does not have a single anti-obesity medicine on the market and clearly trails Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO), the company behind Wegovy, in this field. However, Pfizer is trying to catch up; it recently announced it would advance one of its leading weight loss candidates to pivotal studies.Pfizer has several anti-obesity candidates in the pipeline. One of the most advanced is danuglipron, an oral GLP-1 medicine. Note that Wegovy, also a GLP-1 drug, is administered subcutaneously once a week. Pfizer is investigating danuglipron as a twice-daily and once-daily pill, as some patients will prefer an oral formulation over subcutaneous injections.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool