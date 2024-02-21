|
21.02.2024 19:44:27
Beyond Meat Launches New Version Of Plant-based Burger
(RTTNews) - Plant-based meat company Beyond Meat (BYND) has launched a new version of its plant-based burger and beef in grocery stores.
The company on Wednesday announced the fourth generation of its core beef platform, Beyond IV, resulting in the unveiling of the company's new Beyond Burger and Beyond Beef exclusively at retail.
"Beyond IV represents a transformative step forward in delivering plant-based nutrition to the consumer in the form of meat. The development of the new products occurred within an ecosystem of leading medical and nutrition experts, and were designed to meet the standards of national health organizations to create a product that delivers the taste, satisfaction, and utility of 80/20 beef - yet is demonstrably healthier," said Ethan Brown, Beyond Meat Founder & CEO.
The company expects the new version of its burgers will increase its sales. In the third quarter, revenues decreased 8.7% to $75.3 million, reflecting an 11.6% decrease in net revenue per pound.
The company also touts that its latest offering has 20% less sodium and 60% saturated fat. The company said it has also added nutrient-dense plant-based ingredients including red lentil and faba bean protein while simultaneously simplifying the ingredient list.
