21.02.2024 19:44:27

Beyond Meat Launches New Version Of Plant-based Burger

(RTTNews) - Plant-based meat company Beyond Meat (BYND) has launched a new version of its plant-based burger and beef in grocery stores.

The company on Wednesday announced the fourth generation of its core beef platform, Beyond IV, resulting in the unveiling of the company's new Beyond Burger and Beyond Beef exclusively at retail.

"Beyond IV represents a transformative step forward in delivering plant-based nutrition to the consumer in the form of meat. The development of the new products occurred within an ecosystem of leading medical and nutrition experts, and were designed to meet the standards of national health organizations to create a product that delivers the taste, satisfaction, and utility of 80/20 beef - yet is demonstrably healthier," said Ethan Brown, Beyond Meat Founder & CEO.

The company expects the new version of its burgers will increase its sales. In the third quarter, revenues decreased 8.7% to $75.3 million, reflecting an 11.6% decrease in net revenue per pound.

The company also touts that its latest offering has 20% less sodium and 60% saturated fat. The company said it has also added nutrient-dense plant-based ingredients including red lentil and faba bean protein while simultaneously simplifying the ingredient list.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Beyond Meatmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Beyond Meatmehr Analysen

10.11.22 Beyond Meat Underperform Credit Suisse Group
10.11.22 Beyond Meat Neutral UBS AG
10.11.22 Beyond Meat Equal Weight Barclays Capital

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Beyond Meat 6,55 0,61% Beyond Meat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Verluste nach dem Fed-Protokoll: US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- ATX geht fester aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost schließen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Mittwoch zu und auch der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Gewinne. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Mittwoch mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Die Märkte in Asien fanden zur Wochenmitte keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen