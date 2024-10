Beyond Nvidia: 2 Spectacular Growth Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

With Nvidia 's incredible stock price performance over the past year, some billionaire investment managers are locking in their gains and using the profits to buy other growth stocks. There are reasons to be cautious about owning Nvidia stock, even just because it has ballooned to become a larger percentage of many total portfolios at its high price. Even if you believe it has further growth in its future, you might want to reallocate at least some of your funds to manage risk.That raises the question: What other amazing growth stocks are out there to fill a portfolio?Two fool.com contributors were asked to offer suggestions. They think you should consider perennial winner Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and newcomer Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU). Both stocks are being bought by billionaires, and both stocks happen to already be in billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway portfolio as well.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool