Bilibili Q2 Earnings Rise

(RTTNews) - Bilibili Inc. (BILI), a video community for young generations in China, on Thursday reported higher net income in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, net profit attributable to the company's shareholders increased to RMB 343.73 million from RMB 219 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were RMB 0.51 versus RMB 0.78 last year.

Earnings per ADS were RMB 0.51 versus RMB 0.78 last year.

On an adjusted basis, net profit attributable to the company's shareholders increased to RMB 708.28 million from 562.05 million in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share and per ADS were RMB 1.58 versus RMB 1.29 last year.

Adjusted profit from operations increased to RMB 696.25 million from RMB 573.15 million in the same period a year ago.

Profit from operations surged to RMB 372.87 million from RMB 251.61 million in the previous year.

Revenue increased to RMB 7.94 billion from RMB 7.34 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company announced plans to remain disciplined in its investments and return value to shareholders through its share repurchase program.

In the pre-market trading 2.35% higher at $16.53 on the Nasdaq.