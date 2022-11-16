BILL Completes Acquisition of Finmark

BILL (NYSE: BILL), a leader in financial automation software for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), today announced it has completed its acquisition of Finmark, a leading financial planning software provider that simplifies financial planning and cash flow insights for SMBs.

"We are excited to welcome the Finmark team to BILL,” said René Lacerte, BILL CEO and Founder. "We have a shared passion to help SMBs succeed. Together, we will accelerate our vision to build the essential financial operations platform for SMBs.”

"Finmark brings a talented team and a powerful, easy-to-use planning and insights tool to BILL,” said Irana Wasti, BILL Chief Product Officer. "With Finmark’s financial planning software and integrations, combined with our platform and data, we’ll be able to offer SMBs more comprehensive, real-time insight into their cash flow and help them plan for the future.”

"We are thrilled to join BILL as we have long admired their dedication to serving SMBs by helping them automate their financial operations,” said Rami Essaid, CEO and Co-Founder of Finmark. "With BILL’s all-in-one financial operations platform, distribution ecosystem, and scale, we will be able to help many more SMBs on their digital transformation journey.”

Accountant testimonial

"SMBs and founders are looking for advisors to keep their financial operations in working order, while navigating towards the future. Long gone are the days where the value of an accountant’s work is on the recording of history — the future of finance is forward looking. The acquisition of Finmark brings an unrivaled depth to BILL’s tech stack, empowering the accounting community to orient work with their customers to serve these needs.” - Matt Gardner, CPA, CEO and Co-Founder of hiline.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to expectations, plans, and prospects including expectations relating to the benefits that will be derived from this transaction. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of BILL’s management as of the date of this release, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, risks related to: BILL’s ability to successfully integrate Finmark, the effect of the transaction on the ability of BILL or Finmark to retain key personnel and maintain relationships with customers, suppliers and others, the outcome of any legal proceeding related to the transaction and competitive pressures in the markets in which BILL and Finmark operate. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and BILL disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

About BILL

BILL (NYSE: BILL) is a leader in financial automation software for small and midsize businesses (SMBs). As a champion of SMBs, we are dedicated to automating the future of finance so businesses can flourish. Hundreds of thousands of businesses trust BILL solutions to manage financial workflows, including payables, receivables, and spend and expense management. With BILL, businesses are connected to a network of millions of members, so they can pay or get paid faster. Through our automated solutions, we help SMBs simplify and control their finances, so they can confidently manage their businesses, and succeed on their terms. BILL is a trusted partner of leading U.S. financial institutions, accounting firms, and accounting software providers. BILL is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit bill.com.

About Finmark

Finmark is a strategic finance software for small to mid-sized companies. The Finmark platform helps business owners and finance leaders save time on reporting through automation, turn insights into decisions, and analyze their businesses holistically. Finmark was created to be easy enough to be used by non-finance professionals but still be flexible, dynamic, and powerful enough for the most sophisticated finance teams. For more information visit https://finmark.com/.

