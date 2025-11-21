BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
|
21.11.2025 10:05:00
Bill Gates Is Rapidly Selling Microsoft Stock. Here's What Investors Need to Know.
Bill Gates, the legendary founder of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), retired from his day-to-day obligations at the company back in 2008. But he's still one of the biggest owners of Microsoft stock through his Gates Foundation Trust. The trust is currently worth nearly $50 billion, with Microsoft as its biggest holding. But here's the thing: The Gates Foundation Trust has been rapidly selling its Microsoft stock. Should this create panic among Microsoft stockholders, or even artificial intelligence (AI) investors in general? Here's what you need to know.A Microsoft data center complex in the Netherlands. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!