Berkshire Hathaway Aktie
WKN DE: A0YJQ2 / ISIN: US0846707026
24.11.2025 07:05:00
Bill Gates Just Sold 2.4 Million Shares of Berkshire Hathaway -- Should Investors Panic?
Billionaires Warren Buffett and Bill Gates have been close friends for decades. Unsurprisingly, the Gates Foundation Trust owns more than 21 million shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) -- a stake worth around $11 billion. The Gates Foundation Trust sold many stocks last quarter, including part of its Berkshire Hathaway stake. Why did Gates sell 2.4 million more shares of Berkshire last quarter? There are two obvious reasons.It's no secret that the stock market in general is getting pretty expensive. The S&P 500 currently trades at roughly 30 times earnings, nearly twice its long-term historical valuation. With that in mind, it would make sense that skilled investors are having a tough time finding market values. Just take a look at Buffett's holding company, Berkshire Hathaway. Buffett has long warned against market timing, yet Berkshire now has more than $380 billion in cash -- more than one-third of its entire market cap!Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
