27.02.2023 22:05:00
BILL to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BILL (NYSE:BILL), a leader in financial automation software for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:
Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Monday, March 6, 2023 at 1:30pm PT
KeyBanc Emerging Technology Summit
Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 1:00pm PT
Wolfe FinTech Forum
Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 8:00am PT
Live webcasts, as well as replays, will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.bill.com/. Please note presentation times are subject to change.
About BILL:
BILL (NYSE: BILL) is a leader in financial automation software for small and midsize businesses (SMBs). As a champion of SMBs, we are dedicated to automating the future of finance so businesses can thrive. Hundreds of thousands of businesses trust BILL solutions to manage financial workflows, including payables, receivables, and spend and expense management. With BILL, businesses are connected to a network of millions of members, so they can pay or get paid faster. Through our automated solutions, we help SMBs simplify and control their finances, so they can confidently manage their businesses, and succeed on their terms. BILL is a trusted partner of leading U.S. financial institutions, accounting firms, and accounting software providers. BILL is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit bill.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230227005179/en/
