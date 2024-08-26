BILL to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BILL (NYSE:BILL), a leading financial operations platform for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

Wednesday, August 28, 2024 at 9:30am PT

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at 9:30am PT

Live webcasts, as well as replays, will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.bill.com/. Please note presentation times are subject to change.

About BILL:

BILL (NYSE: BILL) is a leading financial operations platform for small and midsize businesses (SMBs). As a champion of SMBs, we are automating the future of finance so businesses can thrive. Our integrated platform helps businesses to more efficiently control their payables, receivables and spend and expense management. Hundreds of thousands of businesses rely on BILL’s proprietary member network of millions to pay or get paid faster. Headquartered in San Jose, California, BILL is a trusted partner of leading U.S. financial institutions, accounting firms, and accounting software providers. For more information, visit bill.com.

