BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
|
15.11.2025 16:00:00
Billionaire Bill Ackman Has 75% of His Hedge Fund's $15 Billion Portfolio Invested in Just 5 Big Stocks
Bill Ackman is among the world's wealthiest people. With a net worth of $9.3 billion, he ranks 311 on the Forbes World Billionaires List of 2025.He founded Pershing Square Capital Management with an initial investment of $54 million in 2004. Today, the hedge fund has $19 billion in assets under management, making Ackman one of the top billionaire investors in the world.He chooses what he believes are high-quality businesses with limited downside risk due to their strong cash flow. Though Ackman typically prefers undervalued stocks, he is also an activist investor and often acquires stakes in companies to influence changes that can unlock greater value for shareholders.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
