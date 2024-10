Billionaire Israel Englander Is Selling Nvidia and Palantir and Piling Into a Historically Cheap, Yet Potentially Troubled, Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock

In mid-August, Wall Street received its most important data dump of the third quarter -- and I'm not talking about an inflation report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.August 14 marked the deadline for institutional investors and money managers with at least $100 million in assets under management to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A 13F offers an under-the-hood look at which stocks Wall Street's smartest and most-successful money managers purchased and sold in the latest quarter (in this instance, the June-ended quarter).Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool