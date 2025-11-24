Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
|
24.11.2025 01:10:00
Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Dropped Nvidia, Palantir, and Eli Lilly Over the Past Year and Just Bought the 2 Cheapest Magnificent Seven Stocks.
Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller is known for delivering long-term results to investors. At the helm of Duquesne Capital Management, he delivered an average annual return of 30% over three decades -- and never posted a money-losing year. That's why it's worth watching his investing moves, and today you still can do so as Druckenmiller, after closing the fund, continues to invest through the Duquesne family office. There, Druckenmiller oversees about $4 billion in securities.And over the past year, this star investor has made a few shocking moves. Druckenmiller closed out positions in three of the world's most successful companies. In the third quarter of last year, he sold all of his Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares, and he did the same with Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) stock in the first quarter of this year. Finally, in the most recent quarter, Druckenmiller dumped all of his shares of Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) -- and he opened positions in the two cheapest Magnificent Seven stocks. Let's check out the details.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Eli Lillymehr Nachrichten
|
21.11.25
|Eli Lilly-Aktie im Höhenflug: Billionen-Grenze überschritten dank starker Wachstumsziele (dpa-AFX)
|
21.11.25
|Eli Lilly becomes first pharma group to join $1tn club (Financial Times)
|
21.11.25