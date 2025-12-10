:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
10.12.2025 09:06:00
Billionaire Warren Buffett Offers 184 Billion Reasons for Investors to Be Fearful in the New Year
In roughly three weeks, one of Wall Street's most revered investors will hang up his work coat and ride off into the proverbial sunset. Billionaire CEO Warren Buffett, who's spent the last 60 years at the helm of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), has overseen a greater than 6,107,000% cumulative return in his company's Class A shares (BRK.A), as of the closing bell on Dec. 5.What investors might miss even more than the Oracle of Omaha's outsize returns is his candidness when discussing his investment philosophy, the U.S. economy, and, on rare occasions, some of the individual companies Berkshire has positions in. Buffett's name has become practically synonymous with long-term investing.However, the actions of Berkshire Hathaway's billionaire boss and the investment philosophies he's stood behind for decades aren't always in alignment. Despite having one foot out the door, it's almost impossible to ignore the 184 billion reasons Buffett has given investors to be fearful in the new year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
