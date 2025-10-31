BlackRock Aktie
WKN: 928193 / ISIN: US09247X1019
|
31.10.2025 10:50:00
Billionaires Are Buying a BlackRock ETF That Could Soar Up to 800%, According to Wall Street Experts
Given the meteoric rise of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) during the past decade, it's perhaps no surprise that billionaire investors are starting to add it to their portfolios in size. Leading the way are billionaire hedge fund managers, who have chosen a BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) exchange-traded fund (ETF) -- the iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ: IBIT) -- as their preferred entry point into crypto.Based on recent Securities and Exchange Commission 13F filings, it's now possible to see exactly how much they are holding, and then track their activity each quarter. Let's take a closer look.One of the top holders of the iShares Bitcoin Trust is billionaire Israel "Izzy" Englander of Millennium Capital Management. His firm now holds 21.4 million shares of the ETF, worth an estimated $1.31 billion. In the most recent quarter, he upped his position by nearly 22%, adding 3.85 million more shares.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
