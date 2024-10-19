|
19.10.2024 09:45:00
Billionaires Are Buying a BlackRock Index Fund That Could Soar Up to 73,000%, According to Wall Street Experts
In the first half of 2024, the billionaires listed below started positions in BlackRock's exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks the spot price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). The fund is called the iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ: IBIT). Their positions remain small, but their ownership is still noteworthy because they manage the three best-performing hedge funds in history as measured by net gains, according to LCH Investments.Bitcoin more than doubled in value over the last year, and some Wall Street experts are predicting monster gains in the coming decades. Indeed, one forecast leaves room for Bitcoin's price to appreciate 73,000% by 2045, which implies equivalent gains in the iShares Bitcoin Trust. Here's what investors should know.Bernstein analyst Gautam Chhugani estimates Bitcoin could reach $500,000 by 2029 and $1 million by 2033 as the cryptocurrency is made increasingly mainstream by spot Bitcoin ETFs. The latter figure in that forecast implies about 1,390% upside from its current price of $67,000.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
