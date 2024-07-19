|
19.07.2024 06:47:00
BISSELL Recalls 3.2 Mln Handheld Steam Cleaners Sold At Walmart, Target
(RTTNews) - Grand Rapids, Michigan -based BISSELL Homecare Inc. is recalling about 3.2 million units of Steam Shot Handheld Steam Cleaners citing burn risk, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. In addition, about 355,000 units were sold in Canada.
The recall involves multiple models of the BISSELL Steam Shot Handheld Steam Cleaners in the model series 39N7 and 2994. Colors include green, pink, blue, orange, white, black, purple and red.
The products, manufactured in China, were sold at Target, Walmart, and other department and home goods stores across the United States, and online from August 2008 through May 2024 for between $35 and $40, or $70 for a two-pack.
According to the agency, the recalled steam cleaners can expel hot water or steam onto users while heating or during use, posing a burn hazard.
The recall was initiated after BISSELL received 183 reports of hot water or steam escaping from the product, including 157 reports of minor burn injuries.
Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled steam cleaners, and contact the firm to receive either a $60 credit to be used towards a BISSELL.com purchase, or a $40 refund for each of the recalled steam cleaners.
In similar recalls, New York-based Atomi Smart last week recalled about 99,400 units of smart heaters citing fire and burn hazards. In addition, about 10,700 units were sold in Canada. The recall involved Atomi Smart Heaters in select tower, tabletop and wall heater models.
