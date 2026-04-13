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13.04.2026 13:30:06

BMO Partners With Quantum Industry Canada And Chicago Quantum Exchange

(RTTNews) - BMO Financial Group (BMO, BMO.TO) announced Monday new partnerships with Quantum Industry Canada (QIC) and the Chicago Quantum Exchange (CQE), to strengthen the bank's engagement with leading quantum research, industry and policy organizations.

The partnerships build on BMO's last week's announcement of the BMO Institute for Applied Artificial Intelligence & Quantum, a new Centre of Excellence focused on the responsible application and governance of AI and the advancement of quantum capabilities.

Together, these initiatives reflect BMO's commitment to innovating, developing and integrating technologies that will shape the future of financial services and the broader economy.

Through its collaborations with QIC and CQE, BMO is participating in early-stage, structured ecosystem partnerships focused on knowledge-sharing, workforce development and dialogue across academia, industry and policy communities.

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