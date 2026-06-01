Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN)

1 June 2026

Metro Bank Holdings PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64





Board Update

Metro Bank announces that Iván Duque Márquez and Jacobo Gomez Domecq will be appointed as Non-Executive Directors on 1 July 2026.

Iván Duque Márquez is a recognised global leader on climate action, international development and geopolitical analysis, and is currently a member of McKinsey’s Sustainability and Geopolitical Advisory Boards. Iván was elected as President of the Republic of Colombia from 2018-2022, having previously been elected as a Senator in Colombia’s legislature in 2014. Iván served as Colombia’s Principal Advisor to the Board of Directors of the Inter-American Development Bank, later becoming the Head of the Division of Culture, Solidarity and Creativity.

Jacobo Gomez Domecq has more than 25 years of investment banking experience across a wide range of financial services advising some of the largest European financial institutions. Jacobo joined Rothschild & Co in 2009 and is currently a Managing Director of the Financial Institutions Group in Madrid.

Robert Sharpe, Metro Bank Chair commented: “I am delighted to welcome Iván and Jacobo to Metro Bank. Iván’s extensive global environmental sustainability and governance experience, and Jacobo’s significant financial services expertise, will enhance the Board’s discussions and bring fresh insights.”

This announcement is made in accordance with LR 6.4.6 and 6.4.8.

ENDS

Enquiries:

Metro Bank PLC Investor Relations

IR@metrobank.plc.uk

Metro Bank Media Relations

Victoria Gregory

+44 (0) 7773 244608

pressoffice@metrobank.plc.uk

FGS Global

Mike Turner

+44 (0) 7766 360900

metrobank-lon@fgsglobal.com

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank provides corporate, commercial and SME banking and specialist mortgage lending, alongside retail and private banking services. Metro Bank offers relationship banking through a network of 78 stores in the UK, telephone banking from UK-based contact centres and digital banking via mobile app and online.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of the Metro Bank group.

Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. ‘Metrobank’ is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC. Eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme, refer to www.fscs.org.uk.

Metro Bank is an independent UK bank – it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name.