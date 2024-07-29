|
29.07.2024 11:32:00
Boeing and Lockheed Martin Crush SpaceX in Latest Space Force Awards
Is the U.S. Space Force playing favorites in space?In 2022 and 2023, SpaceNews reports that the United States Space Force (USSF) awarded 60% of its National Security Space Launch Phase 2 (NSSL2) rocket contracts to the United Launch Alliance (ULA) joint venture of Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT). SpaceX, which charges significantly less per launch than does ULA, was nevertheless awarded only 40% of the work. In 2024, the numbers shifted even more heavily in ULA's favor.
