|
01.09.2024 13:07:00
Boeing Can't Bring the Stranded Starliner Astronauts Home. Now SpaceX Must Rescue Them.
I wish I had been wrong, but it turns out I was right. Boeing's (NYSE: BA) first crewed spaceflight to the International Space Station (ISS) is a bust.Ever since launching astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore on Starliner on June 5 and delivering them at the space station the next day for a planned eight-day visit, things have gone downhill for Boeing. Even worse, Boeing has no one but itself to blame.If you recall, Boeing delayed launching Starliner more than once. It decided to launch in June despite never quite completely solving an epidemic of sticky valves and persistent helium leaks plaguing the craft. Nor did these problems go away once Starliner reached the harsh environment of space. Instead, the issues multiplied.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!