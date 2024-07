Boeing Gets Order For 35 737 MAX Jets From Aviation Capital Group

(RTTNews) - Boeing Co. (BA), Monday announced the receipt of a final order from Aviation Capital Group LLC for 35 737 MAX jets, including 16 737-8 and 19 of the larger 737-10 variant.

"This firm order for additional 737 MAX aircraft enhances the strategic value of ACG's order book, supports a key pillar of our growth strategy and reinforces our commitment to invest in modern and fuel-efficient aircraft technology," said Thomas Baker, Chief Executive Officer and President at Aviation.

Currently, Boeing's stock is trading at $180.29, down 1.17 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.